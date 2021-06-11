Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Smiths Station man killed while working to clear trees on property

Coroner Bill Harris said the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Ward, died late Thursday...
Coroner Bill Harris said the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Ward, died late Thursday afternoon in the 7400 block of Lee Road 240.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Smiths Station man was killed Thursday afternoon while working to clear trees on his property, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Bill Harris said the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Ward, died late Thursday afternoon in the 7400 block of Lee Road 240. It appears he was killed instantly after being struck in the head by a tree or large tree limb he was cutting down, Harris said.

Family and friends began to search for the man after he failed to come back to his house after lunch. They found him under some branches in a wooded area on the property.

The man’s body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem exam.

“It appears to be an accident and no foul play is involved,” the coroner said, though the death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a theft in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway on June 9, 2021.
Montgomery police investigating theft on Eastchase Parkway
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday

Latest News

Still got a good bit of heat, humidity and shower activity...
More scattered rain, thunderstorms expected today
The school system will be released from intervention on Dec. 1.
Community reacts to state releasing Montgomery Public Schools from intervention
motel security video
Security video of motel lobby before robbery outside on May 31, 2021
Amazon Sidewalk launched
Amazon service shares neighbors’ internet connections, is your privacy compromised?