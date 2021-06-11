Smiths Station man killed while working to clear trees on property

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Smiths Station man was killed Thursday afternoon while working to clear trees on his property, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Bill Harris said the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Ward, died late Thursday afternoon in the 7400 block of Lee Road 240. It appears he was killed instantly after being struck in the head by a tree or large tree limb he was cutting down, Harris said.

Family and friends began to search for the man after he failed to come back to his house after lunch. They found him under some branches in a wooded area on the property.

The man’s body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem exam.

“It appears to be an accident and no foul play is involved,” the coroner said, though the death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.