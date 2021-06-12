ALEA investigating double-fatal motorcycle crash on I-65 Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 65 near Hope Hull Saturday morning, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said.

ALEA officials the wreck happened at 8:08 a.m. when the motorcycle tried to pass another vehicle and left the roadway and struck a cable barrier.

Both people on the motorcycle, George Williams, 35, and Leashae Williams, 30, were ejected from the motorcycle. ALEA officials said both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

