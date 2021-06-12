Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Bizarre break-in: Suspect takes shower, caught only in towel

By Renee Santos
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOW VISTA, Calif. (KOVR) – A homeowner says a man broke into his house using a ceramic bunny, took a shower and then walked down the stairs in just a towel.

That’s when Steve Baker grabbed his shotgun and held the intruder at gunpoint until police arrived.

“I pointed the gun at him and said, ‘Stop right there,’” the homeowner said.

Baker’s surveillance cameras captured the start of the bizarre break-in.

“He walked up the stairs to the door – obviously, he saw it was locked couldn’t get in – walked back down and picked up this little ceramic bunny we had in the garden,” he said.

Late Thursday evening, Baker and his wife were unaware that anything was amiss. He was fast asleep at the time and she was watching TV when suddenly she heard water running.

“She woke me up and in a panicked way said, ‘Get the gun, there’s somebody upstairs,’” he said.

Baker quickly got dressed and loaded the gun.

“I got to the bottom of the stairs and as I start to turn around the stairs, he was coming down the stairs wrapped in a towel … about as surreal as it could get,” he said.

The suspect had helped himself to a shower.

Baker’s wife called 911, while he held the suspect at gunpoint.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using the ceramic bunny to knock out a piece of glass in the front door.

Though certainly frightening at the time, Baker now laughs about what happened, grateful it didn’t have a different outcome.

“He’s lucky because someone else could’ve shot him,” Baker said.

The suspect has been charged with burglary.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
CDC: Evidence growing stronger for COVID-19 vaccine link to heart issue
Former Montgomery bank employee convicted in financial fraud case
Hyundai's Montgomery plant will shutdown production for a week due to global semiconductor...
Hyundai plant to stop production over semiconductor shortages
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 3000 block of Renee Drive on June 11, 2021.
Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting
There has been an uptick in RSV across the South, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South

Latest News

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police seek 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14 people
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China