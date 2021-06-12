Advertise
CDC: Evidence growing stronger for COVID-19 vaccine link to heart issue

By Courtney Chandler
Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is on high alert after a spike in cases of myocarditis has been seen after the second dose from the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The cardiovascular condition is an inflammation of the heart muscle with symptoms being fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, and chest pains.

So far, 226 cases have been seen an increase in this age group who normally see less than 100 cases.

Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says research still needs to be done to know if the vaccine is causing the increase.

“Other conditions cause myocarditis. In fact, COVID-19 disease causes myocarditis. I think we have to look at this and see if there truly is a link. There not been a positive link established,” Landers said.

Landers says we haven’t seen increases in myocarditis cases in the state but they are continuing to monitor it.

She and other health experts still encouraged those 16 to 24 the COVID-19 vaccine saying it’s the best option against the virus.

“We have ample data that it’s safe in that population. And I think the thing to point out is that they actually went through the same process for vaccine approval and the same study process as they would for any other vaccine,” said Kiersten Kennedy, UAB chief of hospital medicine.

The CDC will hold a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on June 18 to further look at the evidence and assess the risk of myocarditis following vaccination.

