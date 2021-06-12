Advertise
Montgomery police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings overnight

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting two separate fatal shooting investigations.

Joseph McLean, 26, and Daniel Ellison, 37, were both fatally shot overnight.

Police said McLean was found in the 700 block of Robinson Street around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to another shooting call in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 4:15 a.m. There, officers found Ellison, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding both cases are under investigation. No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

