Police: Man wanted day off, threatened 2 businesses

Authorities say 24-year-old Richie Earl Smith of Eufaula was jailed on four charges of making terroristic threats.(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) - Police in the southeast Alabama town of Eufaula say a man accused of making threats that resulted in two businesses temporarily shutting down apparently did so because he wanted a day off.

Authorities say 24-year-old Richie Earl Smith of Eufaula was jailed on four charges of making terroristic threats.

Two businesses got “threatening communications” that resulted in them being evacuated and searched on Thursday afternoon. Hours later, the same businesses got messages from the same device threatening harm on Friday morning.

Police say an early morning search resulted in Smith’s arrest.

Chief Steve Watkins says Smith apparently wanted a day off from work, although it’s unclear where he was employed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

