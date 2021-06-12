Scattered rain, rising temps this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical summertime weekend is underway. Pop-up, scattered showers and thunderstorm will dot the radar, but not everyone will see rain. Those who do get storms could get more than their fair share with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Thunderstorms will develop randomly, so we can’t say who exactly will see rain and who will stay dry. As always, check radar before heading out, keep an umbrella nearby, and have an indoor back-up plan. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Weekend Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Those who stay dry will stay hot. Temperatures will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s. You won’t want to forget your water bottle!

Rain chances decrease from here. By the workweek, we’re expecting only a 20% chance of showers and storms each day. Less rain usually means more heat, and highs will likely jump into the middle 90s by the beginning of the workweek.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

