Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Scattered rain, rising temps this weekend

By Lee Southwick
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical summertime weekend is underway. Pop-up, scattered showers and thunderstorm will dot the radar, but not everyone will see rain. Those who do get storms could get more than their fair share with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Thunderstorms will develop randomly, so we can’t say who exactly will see rain and who will stay dry. As always, check radar before heading out, keep an umbrella nearby, and have an indoor back-up plan. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Those who stay dry will stay hot. Temperatures will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s. You won’t want to forget your water bottle!

Rain chances decrease from here. By the workweek, we’re expecting only a 20% chance of showers and storms each day. Less rain usually means more heat, and highs will likely jump into the middle 90s by the beginning of the workweek.

7 Day
7 Day(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Montgomery bank employee convicted in financial fraud case
File image
CDC: Evidence growing stronger for COVID-19 vaccine link to heart issue
Hyundai's Montgomery plant will shutdown production for a week due to global semiconductor...
Hyundai plant to stop production over semiconductor shortages
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 3000 block of Renee Drive on June 11, 2021.
Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting
Coroner Bill Harris said the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Ward, died late Thursday...
Smiths Station man killed while working to clear trees on property

Latest News

Lee Southwick's Friday night forecast
Lee Southwick's Friday night forecast
7 Day
More scattered rain, thunderstorms for the weekend
Tracking weekend rain chances
Tracking weekend rain chances
Josh Johnson's Friday evening forecast
Josh Johnson's Friday evening forecast