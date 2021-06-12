Suspect arrested in May 27 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The victim in this case is 37-year-old Debarge Price. Police say Price was fatally shot in the 1000 block of Oak Street on May 27.

Investigators say they identified the suspect as 37-year-old Antonio Gulley. He was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

Police say the circumstances remain under investigation.

