Suspect arrested in May 27 Montgomery murder
Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in a homicide investigation.
The victim in this case is 37-year-old Debarge Price. Police say Price was fatally shot in the 1000 block of Oak Street on May 27.
Investigators say they identified the suspect as 37-year-old Antonio Gulley. He was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
Police say the circumstances remain under investigation.
