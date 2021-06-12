Vehicle pursuit causes traffic on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I-65 is shutdown going both northbound and southbound due to a vehicle pursuit, according to Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said units are responding to assist with a vehicle pursuit that began in Chilton County and made its way into Calera. The vehicle stopped at the 232 mile maker of I-65 North bound.

Additional units, along with Chilton County Sheriff’s Office special operations team, are responding to assist with a barricaded subject in the vehicle.

Calera Police said the suspect is in custody and traffic will be released as soon as possible.

A vehicle pursuit which began in Chilton County was stopped with spike sticks and the driver is refusing to exit the... Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Deputies ask that motorists please be patient until this is cleared up.

