Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Vehicle pursuit causes traffic on I-65

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I-65 is shutdown going both northbound and southbound due to a vehicle pursuit, according to Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said units are responding to assist with a vehicle pursuit that began in Chilton County and made its way into Calera. The vehicle stopped at the 232 mile maker of I-65 North bound.

Additional units, along with Chilton County Sheriff’s Office special operations team, are responding to assist with a barricaded subject in the vehicle.

Calera Police said the suspect is in custody and traffic will be released as soon as possible.

A vehicle pursuit which began in Chilton County was stopped with spike sticks and the driver is refusing to exit the...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Deputies ask that motorists please be patient until this is cleared up.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There has been an uptick in RSV across the South, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Highway 231 NB in Montgomery closed after crash
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight
ALEA investigating double-fatal motorcycle crash on I-65 Saturday
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

Latest News

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report
Crash blocks Highway 80 in Lee County
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Overturned vehicle causing I-85 SB delays near Tuskegee
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Crash on I-65 NB in Chilton County cleared
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) encourages area residents to attend a meeting...
South Boulevard resurfacing project to start June 1
Delays on I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital after multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital clears after multi-vehicle crash