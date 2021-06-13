Advertise
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight

Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee that left one person dead and another injured. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, Cornelius Bowen, 32, Zavier Isiah Greene, 42, Keon Mourice Jones, 24, and Larobert Demetreon Chapman, 24, were arrested and charged with murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and attempted murder.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Davidson Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a shots fired call.

There, police said they saw several vehicles leave the scene where they found a male victim, Derrick Bailey III, 25, of Tuskegee, who was fatally injured.

Another male victim with several gunshot wounds was found. Police said he was in stable condition.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama, anonymously at 334-215-Stop.

