Community holds public baptism in middle of neighborhood

By Brady Talbert
Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Along with other cities across the U.S., Montgomery has seen an uptick in crime, but a group at Gibbs Village is looking to change that through publicly proclaiming their faith.

Out in the open, in the middle of the neighborhood, an inflatable pool is now a baptism pool. The community is rallying around a common cause – their love for Jesus Christ.

“Just let God get his glory, just move like never before in this city, in this project, in this neighborhood, in this area, in the community,” baptism organizer Ashley Phillips said.

In the name of the father, the son, and the Holy Spirit, Christians were baptized on Crossway Drive.

“This a bad neighborhood, so we trying to get it right,” one attendee told WSFA.

Organizers of the baptism said it was an opportunity to bring peace to the area. Organizer Hope Campbell called for “drug dealers” and “gang bangers” to repent and give their life to Christ.

“It’s a lot of crime rate that’s going on, you know, let them know that there’s a better way to live life then committing suicide or murder,” Campbell said.

The Montgomery native of 10 years said the idea for the Holy occasion came directly from God.

“I actually do prayer all the time,” Campbell said. “I had a vision where we was doing baptism out in the community, because I always wanted to do community projects.”

In addition to giving out food, she said God’s grace was up for grabs.

“The baptism will let them know that God still loves them; no matter how far you fall, you still able to get back up – with help,” Campbell said.

“We’re crying out Jesus. We’re crying out for help,” she added

