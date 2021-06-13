Advertise
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
By Courtney Chandler
Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Adams Avenue is filled with history in Montgomery.

Now you can add The Coffee House to that list. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.

“For me having the words “pioneer,” “trailblazer,” associated with my name, those adjectives have never followed my name or proceeded them, and it just feels absolutely amazing,” owner Mrs. Hardmon said.

Hardmon says with so many state workers working downtown, she felt a coffee shop was needed to help them start their day.

The menu has options like regular and decaf coffee as well as a CBD coffee that she says you can only get at The Coffee House. She said she wants each customer to feel like they’re at home.

“We have books. We have a vending machine that offers very unique items, and all of our coffee is freshly brewed, we don’t go above the freshly brewed coffee and we do offer pastries,” Hardmon said.

She says she is grateful for all the love and supports the city and surrounding areas have shown her since she has opened, and she hopes she can be inspiring to others.

“Just never giving up, there are going to be obstacles there are going to be hard times but on the other side of fear there is greatness.”

The Coffee House is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. till noon and located on 981 Adams Avenue, across from Adams Drugs.

