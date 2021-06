MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 231 northbound in Montgomery is closed after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said the crash happened at 1:33 p.m. near the intersection of highway 82.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.