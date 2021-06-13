Isolated rain, rising temperatures today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The typical summertime weekend continues! Pop-up, isolated showers and thunderstorm will dot the radar today. Those who do see storms could get more than their fair share with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Thunderstorms will developing randomly, so we can’t say who exactly will see rain and who will stay dry. As always, check radar before heading out, keep an umbrella nearby, and have an indoor back-up plan. When thunder roars, go indoors!

We do expect more of our area to stay dry than see rain. Those who stay dry will stay hot! Temperatures will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s. You won’t want to forget your water bottle!

A few more showers and storms are possible Monday, but overall rain chances will decrease from here. We’re expecting only a 10% - 20% chance of showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday!

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances on Friday are tricky and subject to change. They have to do with a potential tropical system that could be in the Gulf later next week. It’s too early to know exactly where this storm will go and who it will impact, and it’s also too early to know how weak or strong it could be. We’re watching closely and will keep you updated.

