New businesses continue to come to Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has halted many economic development projects in Montgomery, but one neighboring city has still seen growth, despite the challenges.

Troy’s new Trojan Marketplace has brought several new retailers like Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Five Below.

“I always come every other week, if not every week,” Elba resident Pamela Edwards said.

Trojan Marketplace is one of a few new economic developments that have recently come to Troy, with most of the construction and openings happening during the pandemic.

Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore says 700 news jobs have come to the city in the past few years, and more are on the way.

“We have more major retailers, national retailers coming, as well as restaurants and hotels,” Paramore said.

“You see where there’s continuing to be grounds being broken; buildings that are coming up, so Troy’s on the up,” Edwards said.

City leaders hope the new developments will also encourage people to relocate and make Troy their new home.

