Birmingham mayor announces details for city’s 150th anniversary
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released details Monday at Vulcan Park about some of what the city is planning to do to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

According to a release, initiatives include a letter writing campaign for citizens to express their love for Birmingham, a weekly update on historic tidbits about the city, a Milestone Monday social media campaign to highlight significant milestones citizens, organizations and businesses in Birmingham are experiencing in 2021.

Other events to celebrate will be announced soon.

“Birmingham has been through a lot this past year,’' Mayor Woodfin said. “But true to our legacy, we’re still here, still standing. That’s why our theme for our 150th celebration is “Built to Last’' - it has always described our heart, our fortitude and our legacy.”

“This is our opportunity to not only celebrate Birmingham but also people who live, play and work here,’' Mayor Woodfin said.

The state legislature declared Birmingham a city on Dec. 19, 1871.

All the details can be found at BirminghamAL.gov/150.

