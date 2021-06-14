Advertise
Crash involving 18-wheelers causes I-65 SB delays near Hope Hull

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving two 18-wheelers is causing delays on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices said the crash is in the southbound lanes at mile marker 161, which is near Hope Hull.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said commuters should expect moderate delays.

No information was immediately available regarding any injuries or a cause for the collision.

