Crash involving 18-wheelers causes I-65 SB delays near Hope Hull

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving two 18-wheelers is causing delays on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices said the crash is in the southbound lanes at mile marker 161, which is near Hope Hull.

Moderate Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 160.7 near Exit 164 US31/Mobile Hwy in Hope Hull. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/XE7sY24tYf — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) June 14, 2021

The Alabama Department of Transportation said commuters should expect moderate delays.

No information was immediately available regarding any injuries or a cause for the collision.

