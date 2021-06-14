Dallas County attempted murder suspect surrenders after media reports

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, has surrendered after seeing his photo shared by the media, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has notified CrimeStoppers that Jamal Malik Molette, 21, is no longer wanted.

Molette first spoke with investigators over the phone about turning himself in, then traveled to the sheriff’s office to surrender Monday, CrimeStoppers said.

Upon arrival, he was immediately arrested and served warrants for two counts of attempted murder, domestic violence and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Authorities previously said the incident happened when the two victims went to get their vehicle at Molette’s home Wednesday night. They told investigators he had ripped off the front bumper.

According to authorities, the victims said Molette fired shots into both of their vehicles as they were leaving.

A judge approved a “no bond” for Molette back on Thursday.

