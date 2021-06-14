Advertise
Homeowner shoots, kills suspect in Enterprise burglary

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is dead following a weekend burglary in Enterprise.

According to Enterprise police Lt. Billy Haglund, Spencer Hines Layton, 31, was shot and killed during a burglary in the 200 block of Brookshire Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene after a report of a burglary in progress. Haglund said when officers made it to the home, they found a man, identified as Layton, who’d been fatally shot by the homeowner during the burglary.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police say the investigation into the burglary and fatal shooting is ongoing.

