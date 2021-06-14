Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Inmate hospitalized after Bullock Correctional Facility assault

An ADOC spokesperson confirmed the assault happened over the weekend at Bullock Correctional...
An ADOC spokesperson confirmed the assault happened over the weekend at Bullock Correctional Facility.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate-on-inmate assault that required one be sent to a hospital.

An ADOC spokesperson confirmed the assault happened over the weekend at Bullock Correctional Facility.

Edwin Brazil, 40, has been identified as the inmate who was assaulted. ADOC said Brazil, who is serving a 35-year sentence for first-degree robbery, was transported to a hospital for additional care where he remains as of Monday.

Following the assault, ADOC said a search of the prison facility was conducted to find any contraband.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) is actively investigating the incident. No suspect/s have been identified.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There has been an uptick in RSV across the South, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Highway 231 NB in Montgomery closed after crash
ALEA investigating double-fatal motorcycle crash on I-65 Saturday
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

Latest News

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road
Crash involving 18-wheelers causes I-65 SB delays near Hope Hull
Keshon Gardner, 30, was shot and killed just before midnight on June 28, 2020, in the 5900...
New lead could spur tips in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
A hot week ahead.
Very hot and muggy, but changes are coming
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 12, 2019 file photo, Bill Golden, and thousands of others, hold...
Southern Baptists quash expanded sex abuse probe, for now