Inmate hospitalized after Bullock Correctional Facility assault

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate-on-inmate assault that required one be sent to a hospital.

An ADOC spokesperson confirmed the assault happened over the weekend at Bullock Correctional Facility.

Edwin Brazil, 40, has been identified as the inmate who was assaulted. ADOC said Brazil, who is serving a 35-year sentence for first-degree robbery, was transported to a hospital for additional care where he remains as of Monday.

Following the assault, ADOC said a search of the prison facility was conducted to find any contraband.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) is actively investigating the incident. No suspect/s have been identified.

