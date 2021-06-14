Kevin Turner-Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament sees largest turnout yet

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Kevin Turner-Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament just seems to grow and grow ever year.

For the 24th edition of the event, it was the largest turnout yet.

“When you look out across this driving range and you see carts as far as you can see, when you look into the parking lot and you can’t even see the last car, it is mind-boggling the number of people that are out here today,” said tournament director Keith Cantrell.

Two hundred and eighty-eight golfers hit all three courses at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill in Prattville on Monday for the 24th annual Kevin Turner-Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament.

It is golfing for a good cause.

The tournament remembers and honors the late Kevin Turner and helps raise money for the Prattville YMCA’s Coach a Child scholarship fund.

The Kevin Turner-Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament saw its largest turnout this year. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This year’s guest host for the event was former Alabama offensive lineman Roger Shultz, a Crimson Tide teammate of Turner’s.

He remembers the former Alabama and NFL star as a great guy who had a big heart.

“He’s always helped people. He always had a caring heart. He’s a tough, he’s that fullback. He’s that guy that will knock your block off and just drive you into the dirt, and you cross that white line, he wasn’t your friend, but outside that white line, he definitely, he always had a caring heart and was real sympathetic towards people and wanting to give back to people,” said Shultz.

All the proceeds raised from the golf tournament go to the Coach A Child scholarship fund and through the years this event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for people of all ages.

“The Prattville Y’s scholarship fund to help children, families, senior adults who are on fixed incomes who really need, not just because they want to come play a sport but because their health requires them. So this is a way we can help people who need it the most,” said Cantrell.

This is the sixth year the tournament has been played at Capitol Hill. The previous 18 years were played at the Prattville Country Club.

