Man, 87, charged in Friday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a Montgomery shooting that left the victim critically injured.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Willie Kendrick, 87, is charged with second-degree assault.

The shooting happened on Friday around 4:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Renee Drive. Police say the victim, whose identity has not been released, had life-threatening injuries.

Coleman says Kendrick was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

