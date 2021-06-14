Man arrested after allegedly putting bag over woman’s head

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested after allegedly putting a plastic bag over a woman’s head in an attempt to suffocate her, according to court documents.

The Montgomery Police Department arrested 38-year-old Matthew Noggle after the Sunday afternoon incident and charged him with one count of domestic violence - strangulation.

Court documents indicate the victim was unpacking groceries when Noggle became angered that she’d closed a door.

The victim reported to police that the man put a plastic bag over her head and tried to suffocate her while she was backed into a corner. She was able to escape and call for help.

Noggle was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

