New lead could spur tips in 2020 Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly a year has passed without an answer to the question of who shot Keshon Gardner to death, but Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are hoping a new lead may spur tips to change that.

Gardner, 30, was killed on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the 5900 block of Oakleigh Road and was the city’s 30th homicide victim of the year.

Now, law enforcement is releasing photos of a newer model white Ford Fusion, which detectives say they’ve discovered was used during the murder. No other details were available.

Nearly a year after the Montgomery homicide, law enforcement say this vehicle, a newer model white Ford Focus, was used in connection to the death of Keshon Gardner. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Anyone with information on this homicide case is asked to call police 334-625-2832 and refer to case no. 2020-00133548 or dial CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Tips could lead to a cash reward.

