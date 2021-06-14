Occupant rescued from Montgomery home fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is safe after firefighters found him in a residential fire early Monday.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the 3600 block of Fairground Road around 4 a.m. Crews say they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the two-story structure.

Firefighters say they found a male on the second floor. He was taken to the emergency room for smoke inhalation.

No one else was found inside, and there were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

