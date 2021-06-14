Advertise
Pike Road uplifts child with cancer by decorating mailboxes, raising funds

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road’s Woodland Creek community shows their love for a five-year-old diagnosed with cancer.

Back In January, Angela Martin received the news no parent ever wants to hear; Her 5-year-old son Kaiden has Leukemia.

“I’m sorry,” Martin said, crying with her son in her arms. “At that point, I just stood there in shock.”

In the week leading up to her son’s diagnosis, Angela Martin noticed more and more St. Jude commercials.

“Not knowing that God was preparing me, that I was getting ready to go through the exact same thing,” she said.

Martin had lived in the Pike Road area for a year and did not know many people. It was her therapist’s recommendation to turn to the community for help after Aiden’s diagnosis.

Martin’s Pike Road neighborhood sprang into action, placing red bows, Kaiden’s favorite color, on mailboxes.

“As soon as I reached out, they started delegating different tasks,” Martin said.

Katie Suchocki is one of the faces behind the bows.

“I just sort of sounded the alarm,” Suchocki said. “I just put the word out. We have a great neighborhood Facebook page.”

The neighborhood Facebook page callout led to cardinal bows popping up on mailboxes all over the neighborhood. A GoFundMe was also created, and it has already raised over $3,500.

“To feel the love, the hugs I really needed, and just be able to cry on someone’s shoulder, It feels good,” Martin said.

Click here if you wish to donate to the “Kaiden King’s Fight against Leukemia” GoFundMe.

