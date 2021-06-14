Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Southern Baptists quash expanded sex abuse probe, for now

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 12, 2019 file photo, Bill Golden, and thousands of others, hold...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 12, 2019 file photo, Bill Golden, and thousands of others, hold up copies of a training handbook related to sexual abuse within Southern Baptist churches during a speech by SBC President J. D. Greear on the second day of the SBC's annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala. As Southern Baptists prepare for their biggest annual meeting in more than a quarter-century in June 2021, accusations that leaders have shielded churches from claims of sexual abuse and simmering tensions around race threaten to once again mire the nation’s largest Protestant denomination in a conflict that can look more political than theological.(( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Southern Baptist governing panel has quashed for now a push to expand an investigation of its handling of sex abuse cases.

But the issue is almost certain to surface again Tuesday when the nation’s largest Protestant denomination gathers for its annual meeting in Nashville.

More than 17,000 voting delegates are pre-registered for what is shaping up to be the biggest and most contentious in decades.

In addition to the dispute over sexual abuse cases, a group of ultraconservative pastors is pushing to wrest control of the denomination.

They see some leaders as too liberal on issues of race and women’s role in ministry.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There has been an uptick in RSV across the South, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Highway 231 NB in Montgomery closed after crash
ALEA investigating double-fatal motorcycle crash on I-65 Saturday
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

Latest News

Woman fatally shot at Selma's Bradley Homes For the Elderly
Woman fatally shot at Selma's Bradley Homes For the Elderly
Alabama Hospital Association leader talks pandemic latest
Alabama Hospital Association leader talks pandemic latest
Matthew Noggle, 38, is charged with domestic violence - strangulation after court documents say...
Man arrested after allegedly putting bag over woman’s head
Montgomery fire crews say someone was rescued from a residential fire in the 3600 block of...
Occupant rescued from Montgomery home fire