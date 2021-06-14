Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage

A child was also shot in the incident
(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a woman has died after a shooting on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham in May.

The coroner said Sheiula Chantel Johnson, 27, was a passenger in a car when she was shot during a reported road rage incident. This case is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.

A child and a man were also injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened on 83rd Street North and 1st Avenue North just before 9:30 p.m. on May 22. Johnson died on June 12.

Police say two adults and three children all from the same family were in the vehicle. One child was shot twice. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening according to police.

The man in the car sustained serious injuries.

Police believe another vehicle drove-up beside the victims’ vehicle and started shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There has been an uptick in RSV across the South, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Highway 231 NB in Montgomery closed after crash
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight
ALEA investigating double-fatal motorcycle crash on I-65 Saturday
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

Latest News

A hot week ahead.
Very hot and muggy, but changes are coming
Selma police are investigating a homicide in which a 76-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday...
Woman, 76, is Selma’s 10th homicide victim of 2021
File image
Homeowner shoots, kills suspect in Enterprise burglary
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery