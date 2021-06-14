UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a woman has died after a shooting on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham in May.

The coroner said Sheiula Chantel Johnson, 27, was a passenger in a car when she was shot during a reported road rage incident. This case is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.

A child and a man were also injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened on 83rd Street North and 1st Avenue North just before 9:30 p.m. on May 22. Johnson died on June 12.

Police say two adults and three children all from the same family were in the vehicle. One child was shot twice. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening according to police.

The man in the car sustained serious injuries.

Police believe another vehicle drove-up beside the victims’ vehicle and started shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

