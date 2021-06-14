Very hot and muggy, but changes are coming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’ll be a very hot and muggy start to the new week, but there is a bit of good news in the forecast by Tuesday evening as things change a bit.

Highs head for the mid-90s with a few isolated showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

Today will feel miserable with highs in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Dew points around 70 will lead to heat index values in the 100-105° range like we saw yesterday.

Once again we will have a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. thanks to plentiful moisture in the atmosphere. Most of us will likely stay dry, but the chance is there.

A few isolated showers and storms today. (WSFA 12 News)

Then come the changes...

We’re likely entirely dry Tuesday through Friday as a cold front will allow drier air to filter in from the north. The exception would be an isolated shower or storm Tuesday and again Friday for those in far southern Alabama.

It's a dry week after a few isolated showers and storms today. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s the first change on the way beginning Tuesday. The other change will be a drop in the humidity to a more comfortable level. The first half of Tuesday will still be pretty muggy, but the humidity levels will be quite comfy by late in the day through at least Friday morning.

The cold front won’t do much for temperatures as we stay in the 90s all week long, but when you have the lower humidity values it doesn’t feel nearly as bad.

Lower humidity is on the way for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances by the weekend will return, but the forecast is certainly tricky and subject to change. That’s because they are mostly dependent on what happens with an area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Our exact chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms will come down to how organized that system gets, how strong it gets and where exactly it moves. As of now, it looks like we will see increased moisture and a chance of tropical rain showers over the weekend into early next week.

Two areas now have a 50% chance of tropical development over the next few days. (WSFA 12 News)

There is a some disagreement between models with this system and that’s why we’re capping rain chances at 40-50% as of early this week.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.