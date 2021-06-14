Woman, 76, is Selma’s 10th homicide victim of 2021

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department has opened its 10th homicide of 2021 after a weekend shooting claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford said the victim, whose name has not been released, was found Sunday night when officers responded to Bradley Homes on reports of a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers found the unresponsive woman suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. She was later pronounced dead.

Fulford said detectives are canvassing the neighborhood looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything that could help solve the crime.

So far, no motive or suspects have been developed.

