Alabama health officials fighting misinformation as vaccination rates plateau

(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Cassie Fambro
Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s goal was to get 70% of the state vaccinated by July 4, a goal set by the White House, and a goal it will not reach.

The numbers are just above half of the goal, a huge disappointment to national and local health officials.

So far, just 36% of Alabamians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, with just over two weeks until July 4.

That’s also dismal when compared to the national average, 64% of people receiving at least one shot.

Dr. Karen Landers at the ADPH admits the state will not reach its goal, but they will continue to try to get the correct information in people’s hands to make an informed decision, and she is wary that people are falling for misinformation about the vaccines.

“Our goal now is absolutely messaging to the public about the importance of getting the vaccine and combating the myths that have no basis at all but have a tremendous risk to our citizens,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.

Vaccine orders are paused as the state tries to use its stockpile.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

