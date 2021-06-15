Advertise
Auburn police arrest robbery suspect

Auburn Police make arrest in robbery case
Auburn Police make arrest in robbery case(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a robbery suspect.

On June 12, police arrested 19-year-old William Payton Moody with a transient address on a warrant charging him with robbery second degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police Division officers receiving a report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 2400 block of Bent Creek Road.

The victim reported that a suspect entered the business and threatened the use of force and then took money. Officers located the suspect in the area and he was identified as William Payton Moody.

Moody was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

