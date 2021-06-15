Advertise
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

Police confirm the shooting suspect has been found dead
By Eric Graves, Stefante Randall and Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday morning. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Smith said the shots were fired by an employee. Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say the suspect then left the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. The two injured persons were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.

At this time, detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts.

No names are being released at this time pending notification of the family of those involved.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Chief Smith told WAFF’s Stefante Randall the suspect is not a threat to the public.

From the Albertville Police Facebook page: In reference to the situation this morning at Mueller, the scene is secure and still being processed. There is no threat to the surrounding area as the shooter has been located. Businesses in the industrial park are safe to conduct business as normal.

Chief Smith issued a new update at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Smith says the person believed to be the shooter was located in Guntersville shortly before 6 a.m. near Carlisle Street in Guntersville. Police say the person was deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Guntersville Police Department is handling the scene.

Chief Smith told WAFF 48 a press conference will be held by APD at noon in the Albertville City Hall.

Below is a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle.
Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle.(WAFF)

