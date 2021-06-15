Advertise
Chicago police say 4 dead, 4 wounded in early morning shooting

Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four people dead and four others injured.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four people dead and four others injured.

Police said the shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday, and no arrests were immediately made.

Police didn’t have details about the people who were fatally shot.

The four injured included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was shot in the back of the head. Their conditions were unknown.

Police said a 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition.

