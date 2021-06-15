Commission mulls use of $44M in CARES Act money, sets date for Pike Road tax increase vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County commissioners are working to determine how to best spend about $44 million in federal CARES Act funds.

Commission Chairman Elton Dean said there has been discussion about putting the money with the City of Montgomery’s funding.

“Each individual commissioner will work with the city council member in their district too, see?” said Dean. “Because I think, like myself, I have about four city council members that my district touches. Same as the other county commissioners. So it behooves us to make sure we put that money together so we can get more done with that money.”

Tuesday’s commission meeting also touched on an upcoming vote in Pike Road that will involves residents making their voices heard on a property tax increase for schools.

A date has been set for the vote. It will take place on Oct. 5.

If the tax increase is approved by voters, it would mean an additional $15.83 per month in property taxes for a home with an assessed value of $100,000, but more for homes valued higher.

Pike Road Schools Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said the Pike Road Board of Education said passage would bring in approximately $50 million to the school system for the construction of a new high school.

