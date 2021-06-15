Double-digit percentage pay increases coming to Montgomery city employees

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s first-responders and frontline workers will soon see a hefty bump in the size of their paychecks thanks to a realignment of the city’s pay plans.

According to Mayor Steven Reed’s office, the decision was made after several years in which employees did not get merit increases or cost of living adjustments.

A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below” other similar cities and organizations. The pay changes mean employee salaries will increase to close that gap, putting Montgomery “at or near the top” in those categories.

“This will result in substantial salary increases for the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire/Rescue, Sanitation, Street Maintenance and all City employees,” the city said in a statement.

How substantial? Under the plan approved by the Montgomery City-County Personnel Board on June 8, all city employees will see double-digit percentage increases in their salary.

Police officers’ and firefighters’ pay will increase by 14.5 percent while those in Sanitation, Street Maintenance, Landfill and other departments will see a 19 percent jump.

“This restructuring comes after a long process of review,” Mayor Reed said. “It will help us support those who take care of our community while also ensuring the City can recruit and retain the necessary number of officers, Sanitation workers or administrative positions to be a more responsive organization.”

The change is effective as of Oct. 1, 2021.

WSFA 12 News has asked the city for additional details on where funding will come from to pay for the increase and what the total cost will be.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify the headline to indicate pay raises will increase by double-digit percentages.

