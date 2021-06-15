Drier days with lower humidity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another very hot day is on the way with highs expected to reach 97° in Montgomery. That would be good for the hottest day of 2021 so far.

There is a bit of good news, though, despite the intense heat. As we head through the afternoon hours a cold front will dive in from the north. The result will be a drop in the humidity levels through the afternoon. So expect it to feel better despite it being hot.

Today will be the hottest day of 2021 with a couple of isolated showers and storms in far southern Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

There could be a couple of isolated showers and storms in far southern Alabama this afternoon and evening along that cold front, but that would be confined to those in Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

Then it’s entirely dry for Wednesday and Thursday with the comfortably low humidity continuing. Each day will be mainly sunny with highs generally in the lower 90s. The overnights will be delightful in the lower and middle 60s.

Humidity values drop off this afternoon and stay comfortably low through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances will return as early as Friday afternoon courtesy of...

...the tropics! Yes, here we are in mid-June talking about our weather being dictated by a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. The system is currently located in the Bay of Campeche, but will move slowly northward toward the northern Gulf Coast by the weekend.

Rain and storm chances rise substantially for the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

As it moves northward, it has a 70% “high” chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. Regardless of whether or not it officially develops, a surge of deep tropical moisture will surge right into the Deep South -- including Central Alabama.

That will lead to a return of very muggy conditions and increased rain chances as early as Friday afternoon. The highest chance and coverage of rain and scattered thunderstorms will likely come over the weekend into early next week.

The system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of developing. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s important to note that there remains some disagreement between models with this system. Not only that, but the forecast details will undoubtedly change over the next few days. For that reason, we’re capping rain chances in the 40-60% “medium” category as of now. Despite this, the risk for heavy rain and some flooding does exist.

It’ll be important to continue checking back because exact rain chances, rain totals and high/low temperatures will be adjusted as we approach the weekend!

Tropical moisture courtesy of a system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring a heavy rain threat this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.