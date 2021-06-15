Advertise
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting

By Zach Hatcher
Updated: 17 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have charged a man with murder in what was initially thought to be a case of robbery self-defense.

Tuesday Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore announced that Landon Law had been arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.

Chief Moore says investigation determined that Law was not acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Layton Sunday morning, June 13.

Chief Moore says “Human life is sacred, and should be held to the highest level of protection in our society. Property can be replaced, but life cannot.”

“The use of deadly force for self-defense protects the individual from imminent threat of physical injury or death. But deadly force should never be employed to protect mere property.”

Chief Moore said Law and Layton were acquainted with each other and Layton was leaving the residence when Law shot him.

Law turned himself in and was processed into the Cofee County Jail, and was then released on $150,000 bond.

Full press release from the Enterprise Police Department:

On 15 June 2021 the City of Enterprise Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrested Landon Law for Murder in connection to the death of Spencer Layton. It was determined through investigation that the events which unfolded in the early morning hours of Sunday 13 June 2021 did not meet the criteria for self-defense as defined in 13A-3-23 Deadly Physical Force in use for self-defense.

After consulting with the District Attorney Tom Anderson on the facts of the case, the use of deadly force in this situation was not warranted by law. Landon Law turned himself over to authorities through his legal counsel without incident. Landon was processed through the Coffee County Jail and released on bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

