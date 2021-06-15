Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Eufaula juvenile arrested and charged with terroristic threats

The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a...
The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a local industry.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a local industry.

On June 14, at approximately 10 a.m., police received a call from a person advising that a local industry should be evacuated within 10 minutes or harm would come to the employees. Officers began an investigation.

A suspect was identified and the communication device was found. At 2:30 p.m., a female juvenile from Eufaula was arrested and charged with terrorist threats, a class C felony. The juvenile is employed through a summer work program at the industry.

A motive for the threat has not been established at this time.

The juvenile will be referred to the Barbour County Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Kendrick, 87, is charged with second-degree assault after a shooting in Montgomery on...
Man, 87, charged in Friday shooting in Montgomery
Selma police are investigating a homicide in which a 76-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday...
Woman, 76, is Selma’s 10th homicide victim of 2021
File image
Homeowner shoots, kills suspect in Enterprise burglary
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery
Matthew Noggle, 38, is charged with domestic violence - strangulation after court documents say...
Man arrested after allegedly putting bag over woman’s head

Latest News

Starting Thursday, the Montgomery Regional Airport will begin offering passengers flights from...
Montgomery Regional Airport’s executive airport director resigns
Heavy rain associated with a tropical disturbance is likely at some point between Friday night...
Drier days with lower humidity
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Tuesday morning.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Selma Highway
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville