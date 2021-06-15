Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested Monday on a felony ethics charge.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former longtime Montgomery Public Schools teacher and coach has been arrested by the Alabama attorney general’s office on a felony ethics charge after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, 52, surrendered at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Shines, who worked for MPS for nearly 25 years, once served as the athletic director, basketball coach and a teacher at MPS’s Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School. His employment ended in 2019.

Shines is accused of using his official position for personal gain for himself or a family member. The AG’s office declined to provide any other details about Shine’s alleged crimes other than to say he’s accused of intentionally using money that belonged to MPS in violation of the Alabama Ethics Act.

WSFA 12 News previously reported on Shines after a state audit of MPS’s finances determined he’d spent well over $40,000 with no supporting documentation or for unauthorized purposes including for purchases at a local bar, online gaming, and video sites, a gentleman’s club, gas stations, payments to family members and a collection agency.

If convicted, Shines faces a maximum penalty of between two and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Kendrick, 87, is charged with second-degree assault after a shooting in Montgomery on...
Man, 87, charged in Friday shooting in Montgomery
Selma police are investigating a homicide in which a 76-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday...
Woman, 76, is Selma’s 10th homicide victim of 2021
Matthew Noggle, 38, is charged with domestic violence - strangulation after court documents say...
Man arrested after allegedly putting bag over woman’s head
File image
Homeowner shoots, kills suspect in Enterprise burglary
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

Latest News

WSFA 12 News COVID-19 Phone Bank.
WSFA to host COVID-19 vaccine phone bank
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Heavy rain associated with a tropical disturbance is likely at some point between Friday night...
Drier days with lower humidity
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Double-digit percentage pay increases coming to Montgomery city employees