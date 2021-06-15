Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former longtime Montgomery Public Schools teacher and coach has been arrested by the Alabama attorney general’s office on a felony ethics charge after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, 52, surrendered at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Shines, who worked for MPS for nearly 25 years, once served as the athletic director, basketball coach and a teacher at MPS’s Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School. His employment ended in 2019.

Shines is accused of using his official position for personal gain for himself or a family member. The AG’s office declined to provide any other details about Shine’s alleged crimes other than to say he’s accused of intentionally using money that belonged to MPS in violation of the Alabama Ethics Act.

WSFA 12 News previously reported on Shines after a state audit of MPS’s finances determined he’d spent well over $40,000 with no supporting documentation or for unauthorized purposes including for purchases at a local bar, online gaming, and video sites, a gentleman’s club, gas stations, payments to family members and a collection agency.

If convicted, Shines faces a maximum penalty of between two and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.

