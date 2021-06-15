Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office has announced several arrests related to a 3-year multi-agency drug investigation.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says officers began executing arrest warrants at 6:00 AM Tuesday morning.

By the afternoon there had been 34 arrests total stemming from the initial 36 warrants. Helms says some of those arrested Tuesday came as a result of serving the other warrants and were not on the original list of suspects.

All of those arrested were booked into the Geneva County Jail and will have their first appearance on Wednesday when their initial bond will be set.

Helms credited the multi-agency effort with the roundup including FBI, DEA, US Marshall Service, US Postal Service, ALEA, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police, and the Slocomb Police among others.

Those arrested are:

  • Hope Danley
  • Daniel Stalnaker
  • Tarry Hillard
  • Darren Snell
  • Antwaun Hudson
  • Johnny Adams
  • Chelsea Floyd
  • Jerry Hildreth
  • James Lolley
  • Amanda Music
  • Major Miller
  • Rosanne Johnston
  • Sabrina Henderson
  • Timothy McReynolds
  • Anthony Smith
  • Toranto Lett
  • Treshawn Clay
  • Jerome Chinell
  • Sarah Holley
  • James Holley
  • Patrick Holt
  • Jason Henderson
  • Anthony Peacock
  • Dewey Gibson
  • Jamarcus Williams
  • Larry hillard
  • Corey McNeal
  • Shanna Collins
  • Jarvis Hornsby
  • Travis Hornsby
  • Soletta Darden

Full Press Release from Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms

Today is the culmination of 3 years of investigation of drug trafficking and distribution in and around Geneva County.

Throughout these 3 years officers have been hard at work gathering evidence, by search warrant, subpoena, surveillance, and other means.

The Agencies that participated were the FBI, DEA, USMS, USPS, ALEA, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police, Slocomb Police, Hartford Police, Samson Police, Enterprise Police, Ozark Police and Dothan Police Departments.

The officers from all the Departments that are represented here put in a lot of late nights and long days. We would also like to recognize the U.S Attorney’s Office from the Middle District of Alabama and the 33rd District Attorney’s Office for Geneva/Dale County for their assistance and guidance during this investigation.

At 6 am officers began executing state and federal arrests warrants on some of the individuals from this investigation.

These persons were taken into custody and are being processed into the Geneva County Jail. No Bonds have been set at this time and all arrested will have a first appearance Wednesday at which time the Judge will set a bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Cost revealed as Montgomery approves sizable pay raises for all city employees
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Lagregory Barnwell faces multiple charges in Montgomery County and murder in Macon County.
Murder suspect on bond arrested again after alleged chase in Montgomery

Latest News

The system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 90% chance of development.
Feeling much better, but we’re watching the tropics
Montgomery mayor addresses police chief's resignation
Montgomery mayor addresses police chief's resignation
Montgomery leaders discuss pay raises for city employees
Montgomery leaders discuss pay raises for city employees
Prattville City Council tables vote on 1-cent ales tax renewal
Prattville City Council tables vote on 1-cent sales tax renewal
His mother says Daisy Lee was a daddy's girl.
Mueller Company shooting victim leaves behind two-year-old daughter, wife