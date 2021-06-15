GRAPHIC: Chelsea woman says dog attacked by animal

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in Chelsea is warning her neighbors about a large animal she says attacked her dog in her backyard.

Brenda Hancock’s small terrier is now recovering. Hancock said she let her dogs out into the backyard in the middle of the night, then she heard barking and yelping.

The vets who treated the dog said it could have been another large dog but some neighbors say they’ve seen coyotes in the area recently.

“There’s woods very close by. Possibly bobcats and coyotes and other predatory animals you have to be careful of,” Hancock said.

Hancock was told it will take about 5 to 6 weeks for the dog’s ribs to heal.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.