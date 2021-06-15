Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Health expert explains how COVID-19 vaccines strengthen immune system to fight the virus

By Cassie Fambro
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When getting vaccinated for the COVID-19 shot, it can make you feel crummy for a couple days but doctors say that doesn’t mean your immune system is slacking.

Even if you experience side effects, doctors say the vaccine does not weaken your immune system, instead, it strengthens it.

COVID-19 vaccines strengthen the immune system’s response to the virus, and the body having chills or fatigue is your immune system ramping up its power.

“We know that immune response can vary,” explained ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers.

The data supports the conclusion that getting the vaccine will lessen the potential of a really bad case of COVID if you’re one of the people to contract it after getting the shot.

“Persons are less likely to have a severe illness, less likely to be hospitalized and they are less likely to die,” said Dr. Landers.

The vaccine arms the immune system with fighters, but they don’t always win; 800 Alabama residents who got the vaccine, got COVID after.

“We’ve had 54 people hospitalized which is an exceedingly small number,” said Dr. Landers.

She says the shot is the only surefire way to give your body the tools to effectively ward off worse case-scenarios.

Breakthrough cases are usually identified in people who go to the doctor with symptoms, so if you do have symptoms go get tested.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Kendrick, 87, is charged with second-degree assault after a shooting in Montgomery on...
Man, 87, charged in Friday shooting in Montgomery
Selma police are investigating a homicide in which a 76-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday...
Woman, 76, is Selma’s 10th homicide victim of 2021
Matthew Noggle, 38, is charged with domestic violence - strangulation after court documents say...
Man arrested after allegedly putting bag over woman’s head
File image
Homeowner shoots, kills suspect in Enterprise burglary
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery

Latest News

Heavy rain associated with a tropical disturbance is likely at some point between Friday night...
Drier days with lower humidity
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Double-digit percentage pay increases coming to Montgomery city employees
The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a...
Eufaula juvenile arrested and charged with terroristic threats
Starting Thursday, the Montgomery Regional Airport will begin offering passengers flights from...
Montgomery Regional Airport’s executive airport director resigns
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Tuesday morning.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Selma Highway