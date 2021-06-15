Health expert explains how COVID-19 vaccines strengthen immune system to fight the virus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When getting vaccinated for the COVID-19 shot, it can make you feel crummy for a couple days but doctors say that doesn’t mean your immune system is slacking.

Even if you experience side effects, doctors say the vaccine does not weaken your immune system, instead, it strengthens it.

COVID-19 vaccines strengthen the immune system’s response to the virus, and the body having chills or fatigue is your immune system ramping up its power.

“We know that immune response can vary,” explained ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers.

The data supports the conclusion that getting the vaccine will lessen the potential of a really bad case of COVID if you’re one of the people to contract it after getting the shot.

“Persons are less likely to have a severe illness, less likely to be hospitalized and they are less likely to die,” said Dr. Landers.

The vaccine arms the immune system with fighters, but they don’t always win; 800 Alabama residents who got the vaccine, got COVID after.

“We’ve had 54 people hospitalized which is an exceedingly small number,” said Dr. Landers.

She says the shot is the only surefire way to give your body the tools to effectively ward off worse case-scenarios.

Breakthrough cases are usually identified in people who go to the doctor with symptoms, so if you do have symptoms go get tested.

