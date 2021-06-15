Advertise
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Selma Highway

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Tuesday morning.
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Tuesday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Selma Highway. Officers and medics were called on a report of a collision involving a Freightliner single cab truck. At the scene, officers found the driver, whose identity was not released, was killed in the crash.

Coleman says all lanes of Selma Highway were temporarily blocked, and traffic was detoured but has since reopened.

No other information about the crash has been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

