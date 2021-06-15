Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Selma Highway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Selma Highway. Officers and medics were called on a report of a collision involving a Freightliner single cab truck. At the scene, officers found the driver, whose identity was not released, was killed in the crash.

Coleman says all lanes of Selma Highway were temporarily blocked, and traffic was detoured but has since reopened.

No other information about the crash has been released.

