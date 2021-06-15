Man dead, another critical after separate Saturday shootings in Union Springs

UNIONB SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in the city Saturday night.

The shootings occurred within hours of each other, leaving one dead and other in critical condition.

“We have had some individual shootings in the past, but this is going to be one of the first of two shootings of separate incidents in the very same night,” said Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder.

Felder said around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, shots were fired in the 1400 block of Hicks Industrial Boulevard at the Willow Ridge Estates Apartment Complex. The victim, 25-year-old Andre Nesby Woods Jr., was transported to a Montgomery hospital to be treated for his injuries. Felder said right now he is in serious condition.

Authorities have a person of interest in the case, but so far no suspects have been identified and no one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Just a 5-minute drive from the Willow Ridge Apartment Complex shooting, more shots were fired at around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Pascal Avenue.

The victim in this case is 33-year-old Kentrell Ladon Batie. Batie was driven by a privately owned vehicle to the Bullock County Hospital Saturday night. Felder said he died upon arrival.

Police do have a suspect in custody. 48-year-old Bryant Jermaine Love is charged with murder in the death of Batie. Love is being held at the Bullock County Jail. A bond has not been set. Police are classifying this as a homicide.

“We’re actually going to do something on our part to beef up the patrol to make these incidents go away,” Felder said. “We don’t like hearing them, the community don’t like hearing of it, and so our concern is to make sure that the community is safe at all times.”

Authorities have not established a motive in either case, but they do know the two shootings are not related.

Felder said this is Union Springs third homicide of the year.

If you have any information call that could help investigators in either case, call the Union Springs Police Department at 334-738-3131.

