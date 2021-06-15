Montgomery Regional Airport’s executive airport director resigns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport’s board of directors has announced the resignation of Executive Airport Director Marshall J. Taggart Jr.

According to the board, Taggert’s resignation was effective on May 31.

“Serving as Executive Airport Director for the Montgomery Regional Airport has been the most rewarding professional challenge of my career, and I leave with a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment,” Taggart said. “I am leaving to be with my immediate family and finish my academic research related to my dissertation. I am extremely thankful for the support and guidance provided by the Montgomery Airport Authority’s Board of Directors and employees over the last 2 years as Montgomery Regional Airport achieved much success.”

Taggart came to Montgomery Regional with an impressive resume. He had nearly two decades of experience in the aviation industry, having most recently served as the Deputy Airport Director of DeKalb Peachtree Airport, Georgia’s second busiest airport, before his 2019 arrival in Montgomery.

Marshall J. Taggart, Jr. has been named the new director of the Montgomery Regional Airport. (Source: Montgomery Regional Airport)

Willie Carter will assume the day-to-day roles as the executive airport director, the board added. A search process for a permanent Executive Airport Director will be announced in the near future.

“Montgomery Regional Airport continues to provide quality, convenient air travel for travelers throughout the River Region and beyond and the active, engaged Airport staff are to be commended for their tireless work to provide these services,” said Robert Gould, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Airport Authority. “We appreciate Marshall’s service to Montgomery Regional Airport. The Board of Directors and I look forward to following his career as it progresses and wish the Taggart family success in all endeavors.”

The Montgomery Regional Airport offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dallas, Texas.

