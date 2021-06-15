Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Murder suspect on bond arrested again after alleged chase in Montgomery

Lagregory Barnwell faces multiple charges in Montgomery County and murder in Macon County.
Lagregory Barnwell faces multiple charges in Montgomery County and murder in Macon County.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man charged with murder in Macon County is in the Montgomery County Detention Center on multiple unrelated charges.

Montgomery police arrested Lagregory Jerome Barnwell Jr., 20, on Friday on charges of shooting into an unoccupied building, attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property and violation of license to carry a pistol.

According to the affidavit, an officer responded to a call about shots being fired in the area of Longbrook Drive and Brookview Drive around 10 a.m. June 11. The officer said they saw a gray Toyota Corolla that matched the description speed off. Police say the driver did not stop, even after the patrol car activated lights and sirens.

Police say the vehicle stopped around Amanda Loop, at which point the suspect fled on foot, dropping a pistol.

The suspect, identified as Barnwell, got away but was caught by another officer around North Ripley Street and Communications Parkway.

Once they were back at the scene, police say they found marijuana and a spent 9 mm shell casing in the vehicle.

Police said the pistol was also stolen, and Barnwell did not have a valid pistol permit.

Investigators also learned that Barnwell was on bond for a murder charge in Macon County and first-degree robbery charge in Tallapoosa County.

According to court filings, he’s accused of killing Kindell Kendarius Huffman by shooting him in the back of the head on Oct. 13, 2020. A motion has been filed to revoke his bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There has been an uptick in RSV across the South, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Highway 231 NB in Montgomery closed after crash
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery
ALEA investigating double-fatal motorcycle crash on I-65 Saturday

Latest News

A hot week ahead.
Very hot and muggy, but changes are coming
Alabama health officials fighting misinformation as vaccination rates plateau
Authorities have not established a motive in either case, but they do know the two shootings...
Man dead, another critical after separate Saturday shootings in Union Springs
Keshon Gardner, 30, was shot and killed just before midnight on June 28, 2020, in the 5900...
New lead could spur tips in 2020 Montgomery homicide case