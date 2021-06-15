Murder suspect on bond arrested again after alleged chase in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man charged with murder in Macon County is in the Montgomery County Detention Center on multiple unrelated charges.

Montgomery police arrested Lagregory Jerome Barnwell Jr., 20, on Friday on charges of shooting into an unoccupied building, attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property and violation of license to carry a pistol.

According to the affidavit, an officer responded to a call about shots being fired in the area of Longbrook Drive and Brookview Drive around 10 a.m. June 11. The officer said they saw a gray Toyota Corolla that matched the description speed off. Police say the driver did not stop, even after the patrol car activated lights and sirens.

Police say the vehicle stopped around Amanda Loop, at which point the suspect fled on foot, dropping a pistol.

The suspect, identified as Barnwell, got away but was caught by another officer around North Ripley Street and Communications Parkway.

Once they were back at the scene, police say they found marijuana and a spent 9 mm shell casing in the vehicle.

Police said the pistol was also stolen, and Barnwell did not have a valid pistol permit.

Investigators also learned that Barnwell was on bond for a murder charge in Macon County and first-degree robbery charge in Tallapoosa County.

According to court filings, he’s accused of killing Kindell Kendarius Huffman by shooting him in the back of the head on Oct. 13, 2020. A motion has been filed to revoke his bond.

