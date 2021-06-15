Advertise
Pandemic unemployment benefits to end Saturday in Alabama

By Courtney Chandler
Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the country slowly recovers from the pandemic, Alabama could see fewer “help wanted” signs.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s deadline to end all pandemic assistance programs will end Saturday.

More than 80% of the people who are receiving unemployment benefits through one of those federal pandemic compensation programs will be impacted.

The Alabama Department of Labor is giving a final notice this week so people are prepared.

As of Saturday, those receiving funds from either the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) will no longer receive compensations.

“So the only ones who will be still eligible for any unemployment benefits past June 19 are going to be those who are receiving regular unemployment, which that means is that regular, state-funded unemployment benefit, and that’s available for up to 14 weeks,” said ADOL communication director Tara Hutchison.

Ivey announced the end of the program back in May, giving people time to look for work and prepare for the end of the program.

Hutchison says they are standing by to help those re-entering the workforce.

“We have staff that can help you at any of our local career centers. There are 53 located across the state. All of our services are free to both job-seekers and employers and we can help you find that new job,” Hutchison said.

ADOL has reinstated the work search requirement, which was temporarily waived during the height of the pandemic.

This requires claimants to actively search for work to remain eligible for unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

