Second Gentleman to visit Birmingham

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Birmingham on Thursday, June 17.  

The trip is part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. Emhoff will also highlight grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will join Mr. Emhoff in Birmingham.That same day, Secretary McDonough will also visit a vaccination clinic hosted by the American Legion in Montgomery, Alabama. 

The Vice President, the First Lady, and additional members of the Cabinet will also join the Administration’s tour to communities across the country.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

