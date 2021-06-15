Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Vast majority of Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19 haven’t gotten vaccine

By Caroline Klapp
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Everyday we’re seeing fewer and fewer masks and businesses lifting restrictions.

It may feel like things are returning to normal, but here’s something you may haven’t heard a lot about; people still being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide.

1.6 million Alabamians have been vaccinated, out of that, 54 ended up in the hospital with COVID, but health leaders want to emphasize how rare this is.

”The vaccine is the real, best treatment out there to keep someone from having to come in the hospital for this,” Dr. Matthew Hanserd, vice chief of staff at Athens Limestone Hospital said.

Dr. Hanserd is still treating patients with COVID-19 Athens Limestone Hospital.

Right now, there are two patients in the ICU.

“We’re seeing people who are still high risk, who decided for whatever reason not to get the vaccine. And we’re seeing younger people who are just statistically unlucky. And so we’ve admitted people in their 20s, 30s and 40s who had gotten COVID recently and still had to be admitted to the hospital,” Hanserd explained.

He says the COVID vaccine is a very effective one.

“In a normal season, we use flu vaccine, it’s 30-40 percent effective. The Pfizer vaccine is 94-95 percent effective,” he said.

That’s why he encourages those who are hesitant to get the shot.

“Taking the vaccine is something that can keep you from having to be in the hospital, keep you from having to be in the ICU, keep you from possibly dying and not being able to be there for your family or your loved ones,” Hanserd said.

Looking statewide, there have been some people sent to the hospital after being fully vaccinated.

These are called vaccine breakthrough cases.

To date, the state has recorded 849. Out of those, 54 needed hospitalization.

“The overall number of cases hospitalized for COVID in Alabama, still are persons who are unvaccinated,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department says it’s much riskier to not get it.

“The risk hasn’t changed and when you are infected in COVID, you can unknowingly expose at least 2-5 other people,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Kendrick, 87, is charged with second-degree assault after a shooting in Montgomery on...
Man, 87, charged in Friday shooting in Montgomery
Selma police are investigating a homicide in which a 76-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday...
Woman, 76, is Selma’s 10th homicide victim of 2021
File image
Homeowner shoots, kills suspect in Enterprise burglary
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery
Matthew Noggle, 38, is charged with domestic violence - strangulation after court documents say...
Man arrested after allegedly putting bag over woman’s head

Latest News

The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a...
Eufaula juvenile arrested and charged with terroristic threats
Starting Thursday, the Montgomery Regional Airport will begin offering passengers flights from...
Montgomery Regional Airport’s executive airport director resigns
Heavy rain associated with a tropical disturbance is likely at some point between Friday night...
Drier days with lower humidity
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Tuesday morning.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Selma Highway
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville